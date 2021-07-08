Leeds United are looking to offload Bryce Hosannah this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

Leeds United want to find a new permanent home for the defender who spent time last season with Bradford City.

Hosannah, who is 22-years-old, is way down the pecking order at Elland Road.

The right-back has never made a senior appearance under Marcelo Bielsa.

Read: Bradford City bring in free agent

Leeds gave him the green light to leave on loan for the first time last September and Bradford won the race for his signature.

He went on to play 11 games for the Bantams in all competitions last season, eight of which came in the league.

However, he sustained an injury in December which turned out to end his time at Valley Parade.

Hosannah is from London and played in the academy at Crystal Palace as a youngster.

He was released by the Eagles in 2017 and was subsequently snapped up by Leeds.

Despite being a regular for the Whites’ Under-23s side, he has never made a senior appearance for the Yorkshire club.

Read: Hull City’s transfer embargo will impact upon their pursuit of Sheffield United man

Thoughts

Hosannah has now been made available for transfer but it is yet to be known whether Bradford would bring him back due to their change of manager to Derek Adams now.

He would be a sensible addition for a League One/Two club needing a right-back and is a decent age.