Doncaster Rovers have taken defender Tunji Akinola on trial, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers have been casting an eye over the free agent over the past week.

Akinola, who is 22-years-old, is available after being released by West Ham United at the end of last season.

He spent the past campaign on loan in League Two with Leyton Orient and will be hoping to impress Donny.

Read: Doncaster Rovers bring in ex-Manchester United man on trial

Akinola was given the green light to leave the Hammers in October last year and went on to play 34 times for the O’s in all competitions to gain experience.

The 6ft 1inc defender played locally for Brimsdown Rovers before linking up with the academy at West Ham as a youngster.

He rose up through the ranks of the Premier League side and was a regular for them at all youth levels.

Akinola played a couple of EFL Trophy games for the Hammers but found his pathway into their first-team blocked.

They decided to release him at the start of this month and he will now be weighing up his options in the game.

Read: Leyton Orient keen on Cheltenham Town striker

Thoughts

Doncaster have a few players in on trial right now and will be carefully deciding who to sign.

Akinola had an impressive past year with Leyton Orient and would give Richie Wellens’ side more competition and depth in their defensive department.