Hull City have been placed under a transfer embargo which will impact upon their pursuit of Sheffield United’s Regan Slater.

Hull City have been keen on signing the Sheffield United midfielder on a permanent basis this summer.

The Tigers saw the Blades block a proposed move for him to the MKM Stadium earlier this summer as Slavisa Jokanovic wanted to meet him first, as per a report by Hull Live.

However, Grant McCann’s side are unlikely to be able to lure him back to East Yorkshire now as their embargo means they can only bring players in on loan or for free.

Read: Reporter delivers update on Charlton Athletic’s hunt for more signings

Charlton Athletic and Preston North End have also been linked with Slater and could swoop in if Sheffield United decide he doesn’t have a future there.

Slater, who is 21-years-old, won the title on loan at Hull City in the last campaign and has recently penned a one-year extension at Bramall Lane as they weigh up his situation.

He joined the Tigers on a season-long loan in October last year and went on to play 34 times having initially struggled to break into their team.

Read: Swansea City stance on Preston North End-linked man revealed

Slater is a product of the Sheffield United academy and has played three times for their first-team so far in his career, as well as having other loan spells away in the Football League at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United.

Hull are unlikely to sign him now which could open the door to Charlton and Preston if Jokanovic makes him available to leave.