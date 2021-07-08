Watford are edging closer to the signing of Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo amid claims the Nigerian has undergone a medical.

Rumours regarding Watford’s surprise interest in Etebo circulated earlier this week, and it seems no time has been wasted by Xisco Munoz in his efforts to bolster his midfield ranks.

BBC Sport has reported that the Stoke City man has undergone a medical at Vicarage Road ahead of a move.

The report states that Etebo will initially join on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, with the option of a permanent deal included in the agreement.

After an unsuccessful stint with the Potters, Etebo will be hoping to prove himself with Watford next season. Not only that, but a strong campaign could persuade the Hornets to trigger the option to make the move performance.

The energetic midfielder has spent much of the last two seasons out on loan.

Etebo last featured for Stoke in October 2019, departing on loan the following January. He linked up with Spanish side Getafe CF before moving to Turkey on a temporary basis, spending last season with Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

Since joining in the summer of 2018, Etebo has gone on to play 51 times for Stoke across all competitions. In the process, the 25-year-old has chipped in with two goals and one assist.

With a medical done, it seems all that remains is the final touches before a move is announced.