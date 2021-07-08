Leeds United have today confirmed the signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk.

McGurk, 18, has been linked with a move to Leeds United over the past 12 months or so.

The midfielder leaves League One side Wigan Athletic having never made an appearance for the Latics’ first-team but now finds himself joining Leeds United, who finished in 9th-place of the Premier League table last season.

Football Insider reported earlier in the week that Leeds were on the verge of making the signing and that they’d still owe Wigan compensation due to his age, despite McGurk becoming a free agent this month.

It’s an exciting move for the player and for Leeds United, but for Wigan it’s another youngster who they see depart to Elland Road after losing Joe Gelhardt last summer.

