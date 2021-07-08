Leeds United have today confirmed the signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk.

McGurk, 18, has been linked with a move to Leeds United over the past 12 months or so.

The midfielder leaves League One side Wigan Athletic having never made an appearance for the Latics’ first-team but now finds himself joining Leeds United, who finished in 9th-place of the Premier League table last season.

Football Insider reported earlier in the week that Leeds were on the verge of making the signing and that they’d still owe Wigan compensation due to his age, despite McGurk becoming a free agent this month.

It’s an exciting move for the player and for Leeds United, but for Wigan it’s another youngster who they see depart to Elland Road after losing Joe Gelhardt last summer.

Plenty of Latics fans took to Twitter to react to the news of McGurk joining Leeds today – here’s what some of them had to say:

A real shame but comes at no surprise. However, this is nowhere near as big a disappointment as losing Gelhardt & Weir. Tying down McHugh and McGee recently is massive and watch out for Chris Sze too. https://t.co/cTf0wytxKg — Adam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@adam1105_) July 8, 2021

Good luck Sean, I am gutted that you leave us. — Helen (@hjeffries5) July 8, 2021

Well he chose to leave, no hard feelings towards the kid, can go and carry on playing for someone else's reserves, time to have players who are committed playing for our badge — Crust of a Pie (@laticsfan1985) July 8, 2021

Don’t care about anyone who doesn’t want to be a TIC….. Anymore news on players who want to be at the Latics … — Tree & Crown (@TrevJones62) July 8, 2021

Good luck to the lad if we wants to be playing reserve team football for years to come — Ian Carter (@IanCart59216988) July 8, 2021

Why didn't we play him last season when we played the likes of Perry? Another one we didn't even get to see in the first team — R (@Romerogarcia99) July 8, 2021