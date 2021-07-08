Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison has been linked with both Fleetwood Town and Oxford United going into this summer, though the U’s might now be leading the race after Fleetwood were placed under a transfer embargo.

Fleetwood Town have today been placed under a transfer embargo. They are one of several teams in the EFL to find themselves now under an embargo which is based on ‘conditions under the monitored loan agreement’.

Simon Grayson’s side then will be limited to loan and free transfers until said embargo is lifted and that should seemingly put a halt to their pursuit of Harrison.

The 27-year-old has just a year left on his contract at Fratton Park. Hampshire Live reported last month that Pompey were looking to cut costs this summer and could offload Harrison to help that, linking League One sides Fleetwood and Oxford United.

Oxford could now find themselves in pole position to land Harrison this summer but it remains to be seen whether they’ll make a move for the striker.

Thoughts?

Fleetwood’s embargo is obviously a blow for them but for Oxford, it could be a real boost in their pursuit of Harrison who’s gained some good EFL experience in his career.

Despite struggling in his past two seasons with Portsmouth, managing nine League One goals in both combined, he’s previously proved himself with the likes of Bristol Rovers in this division and could do so for Oxford United.

Karl Robinson’s side need to bring in an extra bit of firepower this summer to get themselves over the line next time round, after falling short in the play-offs last season.