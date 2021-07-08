MK Dons have confirmed the loan signing of Cardiff City striker Max Watters.

The Cardiff City man has departed the Championship side on a temporary basis after struggling to make an impact at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Watters linked up with the Bluebirds in January after a stunning first half of the season with Crawley Town. However, he made only three appearances for the club after arriving, failing to find the back of the net in any of those outings.

Now, the 22-year-old will be looking to recapture his form after linking up with League One side MK Dons.

Russell Martin has wasted no time in recruiting ahead of the new season.

MK Dons have made some eye-catching acquisitions so far, snapping up Scott Twine, Franco Ravizzoli, Ethan Robson and Josh Martin.

Now, with Watters arriving, fans have another new arrival to be excited about.

In his short but successful stint with Crawley, the London-born forward managed 16 goals in 19 games across all competitions. He starred up front for the Red Devils, going on a stunning run of netting 13 in 14 League One matches.

From a Cardiff point of view, Mick McCarthy and co will be hoping to see Watters hit a strong run of form while with MK Dons before returning to Wales at the end of next season.

Upon joining the Bluebirds, the former Doncaster Rovers youngster penned a three-and-a-half-year deal.