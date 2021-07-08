Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy is ‘keen on a reunion’ with Jack Byrne – he signed the attacker for APOEL last season.

Cardiff City have loaned Max Watters to MK Dons today and Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop explains how the Bluebirds will need new attacking reinforcements in the coming weeks, and that McCarthy could be keen on bringing APOEL’s Byrne to South Wales.

Byrne, 25, is a product of the Manchester City youth academy. He left permanently for Wigan Athletic in 2017 but it wouldn’t work out for the Irishman, who eventually returned to his homeland where he resurrected his career with Shamrock Rovers.

McCarthy then signed him for Cypriot side APOEL last season after he became the target of a number of Championship clubs including Nottingham Forest and Preston North End among others. Now though, Byrne could be on the move once again and McCarthy could bring him to Cardiff City:

Max Watters leaving Cardiff as anticipated. One of Harris or Vassell to follow. Need some attackers now but expect Jack Byrne’s name will crop up. McCarthy took him to Cyprus and he’d be keen on a reunion #cardiffcityfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 8, 2021

Byrne has struggled to settle down in his career so far but McCarthy is obviously a fan of his, and he could really prevail should he be given time and minutes with Cardiff City.

He only featured five times in the league for APOEL last season and still has a couple of years left on his contract, so a transfer fee would be needed to bring Byrne to South Wales this summer.

But as Witcoop mentions, Cardiff need attacking options and fast, with less than a month before the new Championship season kicks off.