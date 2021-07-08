Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed the club have rejected another bid for Matt Crooks, this time from a Championship side.

The Millers boss told the Rotherham Advertiser of the fresh attempt to try and tempt Crooks away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Leeds-born midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Rotherham United following their relegation. Ipswich Town have failed with bids for the 27-year-old as Paul Cook looks to revamp his squad.

Championship sides Derby County, Peterborough United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough have all been mentioned as candidates as well.

Now, it has been revealed that an unnamed Championship side has failed with a bid.

Warne provided the update on Crooks’ situation on Thursday afternoon. He confirmed a bid has come in, but stated it was knocked back as it didn’t meet chairman Tony Stewart’s asking price.

He said:

“There has been a bid from a Championship side but it hasn’t reached the chairman’s valuation.”

With the battle for Crooks’ signature hotting up, it will be interesting to see how the chase pans out in the coming weeks and months.

The former Manchester United and Huddersfield Town academy player has become a key figure at Rotherham in recent seasons.

Since joining from Northampton Town in January 2019, the midfielder has netted 21 goals and provided seven assists in 97 games. He has featured in a range of roles, appearing as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, attacking midfielder and even as a centre-forward.