Middlesbrough have made a loan offer to bring Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz to the Riverside, according to reports in South America (via Teesside Live).

Middlesbrough recently made the acquisition of striker Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers to bolster their attacking options, yet manager Neil Warnock is not done there. Earlier in the window the veteran boss admitted he was looking for ‘two or even three’ new forwards.

A new name on the linked list is Rodrigo Muniz of Flamengo in Brazil. The 20-year-old is highly regarded in the Brazilian Serie A and scored five goals and registered a further one assist in just five starts last season.

Reports coming out of South America have stated that Middlesbrough have offered a loan deal with a fee of around €1 million, with a view to purchase the player outright at the conclusion of the 12-month agreement.

However, the Championship side face fierce competition for the youngster, with both La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and Dubai-based club Al Nasr both having also entered into negotiations along with the Teessiders.

Al Nasr are offering Flamengo €8 million and a three-year deal for Muniz, whilst there are goal bonuses included, something which Middlesbrough would not be able to match.

It is no secret Middlesbrough have been monitoring the South American transfer market and look close to agreeing a deal for Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero. The Argentinian youth international is said to have entered into advanced talks with the club and all parties will look to get the deal over the line before his involvement in the Tokyo Olympic Games.