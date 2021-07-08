Birmingham City are close to signing Manchester United winger Tahith Chong on loan, according to journalist Mike McGrath on Twitter (see tweet below).

#MUFC close to agreeing deal for Tahith Chong to join Birmingham on loan #BCFC https://t.co/xMqVj9SJWs — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 8, 2021

Birmingham City are poised to bolster their attacking options for next season by handing the youngster a Championship loan.

Chong, who is 21-years-old, is highly-rated by Manchester United but is being given the green light to leave on loan again to get more first-team experience under his belt.

The Holland Under-21 international spent last season with Club Brugge and scored once in 13 games for the Belgian side.

He has also spent time out on loan at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in the past and is now on his way to Birmingham.

Chong started his career on the books at Feyenoord before moving to England in 2016 to join United.

He has been a regular for the Red Devils at youth levels since his move to Old Trafford and has also made 16 appearances for their first-team.

Birmingham have made some solid signings so far this summer in the likes of Ryan Woods, Chuks Aneke and Jordan Graham so Lee Bowyer is assembling a family strong squad.

Chong would be an exciting addition to their ranks and would give them more options and depth in attacking areas.

He is obviously highly thought of at Manchester United based on the number of games he has played for them so far.