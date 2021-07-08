‘No bids and no official contact’ for Bristol City and Middlesbrough-linked forward
Rotherham United striker Michael Smith has been generating attention from Championship duo Bristol City and Middlesbrough this summer, but speaking to The Rotherham Advertiser, Millers boss Paul Warne has revealed there have been ‘no bids and no real official contact’ as of yet.
Rotherham were relegated to League One last season on the final day and are looking to keep hold of their star players in order to mount a title charge and bounce straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking.
Striker Michael Smith has been linked to Bristol City, as well as to Middlesbrough in recent weeks and manager Paul Warne has spoken out on the interest.
He confirmed that contract offers were on the table for both Smith and midfielder Matt Crooks, who has recently been rumoured to be interesting Ipswich Town and to Peterborough United. Warne went on to say that he wants to keep the duo but would have no choice but to sell if their valuations were met.
“I tried to re-negotiate with them last season and neither had a real appetite to do it,” he revealed.
“There is no point selling them for a cheap fee to a League One or a Championship club when from a football manager’s point of view I would rather have them in the building.
“I don’t want to lose any of my players but if the money is right and everyone is happy then it might well happen.”
He went on to confirm that there has been no official bids from Bristol City, Middlesbrough or any other interested club.
“But as of yet there has been no bids to turn down and no real official contact.
“It is no surprise clubs might like our players, because they’re quite good.”
Both Bristol City and Middlesbrough are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer. The Robins allowed striker Famara Diedhiou to depart Ashton Gate, with the Senegalese international reportedly linked to Middlesbrough, whereas Boro saw Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher leave at the end of their current deals. However, they have managed to snap up Wycombe Wanderers forward Uche Ikpeazu in a cut price deal.