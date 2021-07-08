Rotherham United striker Michael Smith has been generating attention from Championship duo Bristol City and Middlesbrough this summer, but speaking to The Rotherham Advertiser, Millers boss Paul Warne has revealed there have been ‘no bids and no real official contact’ as of yet.

Rotherham were relegated to League One last season on the final day and are looking to keep hold of their star players in order to mount a title charge and bounce straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Striker Michael Smith has been linked to Bristol City, as well as to Middlesbrough in recent weeks and manager Paul Warne has spoken out on the interest.

He confirmed that contract offers were on the table for both Smith and midfielder Matt Crooks, who has recently been rumoured to be interesting Ipswich Town and to Peterborough United. Warne went on to say that he wants to keep the duo but would have no choice but to sell if their valuations were met.

“I tried to re-negotiate with them last season and neither had a real appetite to do it,” he revealed.