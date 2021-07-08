Peterborough United are confident that want-away forward Siriki Dembele is likely to remain at the club beyond this summer’s transfer window, according to The Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough managed to secure promotion from League One up into the Championship and ideally will look to keep hold of their most talented and sought after players. One such player is Siriki Dembele, who has been linked to Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic, whilst Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have also registered an interest.

The 24-year-old refused a new contract offer at the club and was immediately placed on the transfer list. This prompted interest, although Posh manager Darren Ferguson there has been no concrete bids as of yet.

“I can’t see us selling anyone before the season starts,” said Ferguson.

“Championship clubs have been very quiet in general and we have had no offers for Siriki, not ones that will turn our heads at least.”

He went on to reveal that Dembele is still well and truly in the club’s plans for the coming campaign, stating that whilst they are on the books at London Road they still in contention to play.

“Siriki is therefore very much part of my plans,” he said. “If he trains well he will be in contention to play and he has trained very well so far.