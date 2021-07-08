Reading have today announced the departure of promising midfielder Michael Olise as he joins Crystal Palace for a club-record fee.

Olise has joined the Eagles for a reported fee of around £8m which was the release clause set within his contract.

The 19-year-old had appeared 67 times for the Royals in the Championship, picking up seven goals and 13 assists, and had become one of the key players in Veljko Paunovic’s side.

It is now up to Paunovic to replace the talented youngster but with their current financial difficulties, the sale of Olise may just be one that helps to balance the books with club currently having problems with their profit and sustainability which is currently under investigation from the EFL.

Reading fans have reacted to the news of the 19-year-old leaving the club with most angry at the fee they received, brandishing it a ‘joke’.

Here are some of the reactions from Reading fans…

Absolute joke of a fee to receive and shows how poorly the club is run and how clueless they are about talent and contracts ..

They’ve got him about 20 million cheaper than he is worth — Gavin Smith (@gavpsmith) July 8, 2021

Good luck in the future Michael. You’ve got huge talent 🤛🏻 — Elm Park Royals (@ElmParkRoyals) July 8, 2021

Gutted 😢 Good luck to the lad! Hope he smashes it at Palace — Jimmy Molloy (@northeastroyal) July 8, 2021

Raw talent, frustrating at times but undoubtedly one of our most promising prospects. Good luck mate, go smash it — Chris (@ChrissRFC) July 8, 2021

A record fee of 8m 🙃 — Grays🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #FuckTheEFL (@aIfiegray) July 8, 2021

Here’s to another mid table finish 🍻 — williams (@willixms) July 8, 2021