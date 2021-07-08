Accrington Stanley have completed the signing of young striker Joe Hardy after his departure from Liverpool.

Accrington Stanley confirmed the attacker’s arrival on their official club website, tying him down to a two-year deal.

Hardy has been available for this summer after it was confirmed that Liverpool would not be renewing his contract at Anfield. His departure brought an end to his year-and-a-half-long affiliation with the club after joining from Brentford in January 2020.

Hardy’s arrival makes it nine signings for John Coleman’s side this summer.

The 22-year-old follows Harry Pell, Liam Coyle, John O’Sullivan, Dylan Moonan, Matty Carson, Joel Mumbongo, Archie Procter and James Trafford through the doors at the Wham Stadium.

The Wirral-born striker will be hoping to make a positive impact for Coleman’s side this season as he strives to make a breakthrough into the senior game.

Hardy has made only one appearance at senior level so far in his career.

He has previously enjoyed prolific spells at U18 and U23s levels. The forward netted 11 and provided five assists in 19 outings for Manchester City’s U18s, also managed nine goals and one assist for Liverpool’s U23s.

Accrington Stanley have some decent attacking options available to them ahead of next season.

The League One side will be hoping to keep Dion Charles, who continues to attract interest from elsewhere. However, even if the star striker was to depart, Stanley still have Colby Bishop, Lewis Mansell and new signings Hardy and Mumbongo available.