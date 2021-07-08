Reading have ‘tabled an offer’ for former Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, according to BerkshireLive.

Bolasie was recently made a free agent by the Premier League club after numerous loan spells away from the club, which included a spell at Championship outfit Middlesbrough last season which stand him in good stead should he move to Reading.

The winger joined Everton for around £26m in 2016 but only featured 29 times in the league for the Toffees.

The 32-year-old struggled at Everton from the moment he joined with numerous manager changes and injuries hampering the former Crystal Palace star but Reading boss Veljko Paunovic must still see use for the winger with him making him an offer.

Paunovic will be looking to improve his squad over the summer as they missed out on the play offs last season, despite being in there for the majority of the season and missing out was partly due to the lack of squad depth last season. Injuries to crucial players affected the Royals and they will be looking to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Adding Bolasie would be a good move from the Royals, adding to an already talented group of players with the likes of George Puscas, Lucas Joao, and Yakou Meite among the forward ranks.

Thoughts?

This could be a good piece of business from Reading if they manage to get it done, Bolasie is an experienced player who knows what the Championship is all about but it does really depend on the finances behind it.

The Royals are currently in a bit of financial trouble after failing on the Profit and Sustainability front so getting the deal done for the right price will be crucial.

If the finances on the deal can be worked out and they potentially get him in on a one or two-year-deal, it could be a smart piece of business and another solid player to add to their armory.