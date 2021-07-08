Fulham have confirmed via their official website that their long serving goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has left the club.

Fulham will compete in the EFL Championship next season following their relegation down from the Premier League under Scott Parker. Alphonse Areola played 36 out of the 38 top flight games between the sticks last time out, with Marek Rodak deputising in goal in the other two.

Bettinelli was surplus to requirements last season as the England U21 international joined Championship side Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal. He was the number one choice at the Riverside playing the first 41 games of the campaign before a dip in form saw him replaced by Jordan Archer.

There were rumours linking him with a move back to Middlesbrough this summer, but Neil Warnock’s side have instead opted for Queens Park Rangers shot stopper Joe Lumley.

Bettinelli has now departed Craven Cottage having spent 15 years at the club. He was the club’s longest serving player having joined back in 2006 at the age of just 14. He played 150 times for the Cottagers since making his debut in 2014.

He gave an interview to the club’s official website upon the announcement of his departure. He thanked the support from the fans and the club.

“To have joined the Academy at the age of 14 and gone on to make the memories I have and lived every boy’s dream is just unbelievable,” said Bettinelli.

“To have worn the number one shirt is a massive thing for me. I feel extremely proud and extremely fortunate to have done that.

“My time at Fulham was mad special. I’ve been a fan, I’ve sat in the seat of a fan when I was kid watching the First Team play Juventus and stuff like that, so I’ve always had the Club in my heart.

“I started at the Club as a boy and matured into a man, and made some incredible memories with the fans.”

Where he plays his club football next season remains to be seen. At 29-years-old he still has plenty of seasons left to give and will likely be handed several lifelines to get his footballing career back on track after a rocky loan spell at Boro in his most recent outing.