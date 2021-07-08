Newcastle United are reportedly set to make a decision regarding midfielder Matty Longstaff’s immediate future “in due course”.

#nufc haven’t held any talks on Watford’s Will Hughes despite recent reports. The club keen to hold on to Isaac Hayden too. Club likely to decide loans for Freddie Woodman and Matty Longstaff in due course. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) July 8, 2021

Matty Longstaff has been heavily linked with a temporary move to the Championship this summer after struggling to break into Steve Bruce’s first-team plans last season.

The Newcastle United prodigy is said to be on the radars of West Brom and Middlesbrough, who are hoping to be in the promotion battle next campaign.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding Longstaff’s immediate future with the Magpies.

According to The Chronicle reporter Lee Ryder, Newcastle will make a decision regarding a potential loan departure for Longstaff “in due course”.

Reports emerged earlier this summer claiming the Magpies are open to letting the midfielder depart on a temporary basis. With that in mind, it awaits to be seen how the former young midfielder’s situation pans out in the coming weeks and months.

Longstaff is yet to get a taste of EFL football and looks to be a promising talent for the future.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene at St. James’ Park after scoring the winner in a dramatic win over Manchester United. Overall, he has appeared 20 times for the Premier League, netting three goals.

Much of the Rotherham-born prodigy’s game time has come with Newcastle’s U18s and U23s.

Longstaff netted five goals and five assists in 42 games for the U18s side. He then graduated to the U23s, for whom he scored once and provided six assists.