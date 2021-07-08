Newcastle United will make a decision regarding Freddie Woodman’s immediate future “in due course”, with another loan move being speculated.

#nufc haven’t held any talks on Watford’s Will Hughes despite recent reports. The club keen to hold on to Isaac Hayden too. Club likely to decide loans for Freddie Woodman and Matty Longstaff in due course. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) July 8, 2021

The former England youth international has become one of Swansea City’s star performers over the course of the past two seasons.

Freddie Woodman’s form for the Swans has seen some calls emerge from Newcastle United fans arguing that the academy graduate should be given a first-team chance at St. James’ Park, but that is yet to happen.

Now, an update has emerged on the 24-year-old’s transfer situation ahead of the new campaign.

As stated by Lee Ryder, reporter for The Chronicle, Newcastle are to make a decision regarding a potential loan for Woodman “in due course”.

The Newcastle ace previously stated he would like to return to the Liberty Stadium, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans in the months running up to the 2021/22 season.

Woodman successfully held down the number one spot with Cooper again last season, missing only one Championship game.

He kept an impressive 22 clean sheets in 52 outings, taking him to 34 in 95 across two loan spells with Swansea.

Parent club Newcastle have a good selection of shot-stoppers available to them.

Martin Dubravka has been the number once since his arrival in January 2019, while Karl Darlow impressed in between the sticks in the Slovakian’s absence.