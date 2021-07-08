Swansea City have completed the signing of midfielder Liam Walsh on a free transfer following his release from Bristol City.

Steve Cooper is looking to bring some fresh faces to the Liberty Stadium this summer following the Swans’ play-off heartbreak last campaign.

Young strikers Joel Piroe and Kyle Joseph have both linked up with Swansea City this summer, joining from PSV Eindhoven and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Now, the club have confirmed signing number three, bringing in midfielder Liam Walsh.

Swansea confirmed the deal for Walsh on Thursday afternoon, snapping him up in a bargain deal.

The former Everton prodigy has been available for nothing after it was confirmed Bristol City would not be extending his deal at Ashton Gate earlier this summer after a breakdown in discussions.

Upon his departure, the 23-year-old midfielder was reported to be on Cooper’s radar ahead of next season. Now, it has been confirmed that he has got his man.

Walsh comes in to add further depth to Swansea City’s midfield ranks. He will be competing with the likes of Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Korey Smith and George Byers for a spot in the starting 11.

Huyton-born Walsh had spent the last three-and-a-half years with Bristol City, managing 22 appearances for their senior side.

The midfielder spent an enjoyable stint on loan with Coventry City during the 2019/20 season, netting four goals and providing six assists in 34 outings for the Sky Blues.