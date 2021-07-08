Charlton Athletic have confirmed they hold the option of signing Norwich City defender Akin Famewo permanently as part of his loan return to The Valley.

Over the course of the summer, uncertainty regarding Famewo’s immediate future at Carrow Road has seen a reunion with the Addicks speculated.

The 22-year-old defender struggled with injury problems at times but made a great impression at The Valley.

Now, it has been confirmed that Famewo is back for a second loan stint. Not only that but the option of a permanent deal has also been revealed.

As part of the Norwich City youngster’s latest loan move to Charlton Athletic, the option to make the deal permanent at the end of his temporary stint has also been included.

The news will come as music to the ears of Addicks’ fans, with some supporters even calling for the option to be triggered immediately.

During his first spell with the League One side, Famewo featured 22 times across all competitions. helping keep 10 clean sheets and chipping in with one assist in the process.

With a return sealed, it awaits to be seen if the London-born prodigy can carry last season’s form into the new campaign.

The Luton Town academy graduate has picked up much of his senior experience in the EFL. As well as Charlton, Famewo has also spent time out on loan with Grimsby Town and Scottish outfit St. Mirren.

With parent club Norwich, the young defender has made one senior appearance.