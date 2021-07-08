Nottingham Forest have ‘set their sights’ on Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill.

Hugill, 29, joined Norwich City from West Ham last summer. He’d play a back-up role in the Canaries’ title-winning campaign though, scoring four goals in his 31 Championship appearances which mainly came from the bench.

Now though, Football Insider reveal that Nottingham Forest are looking into a move for the striker this summer, with Norwich City potentially ‘tempted’ to let him leave should they bring in a replacement.

Hugill is best known for his time at West Ham but arguably had the best period of his career on loan with QPR during the 2019/20 season – he scored 13 Championship goals in 39 outings that season.

It remains the most amount of league goals he’s scored in a single season and it earned him a permanent move to Carrow Road ahead of last season, where he scored some important goals and played his role efficiently late in games.

At QPR, Hugill operated as either a lone striker or in a two, though it was mainly the latter. He forwarded QPR’s attack alongside Nahki Wells that season – a season in which the R’s scored 67 Championship goals.

Thoughts?

Hugill clearly has the ability to become Forest’s main man. He’s proven himself in the Championship before and will no doubt be raring for some regular starting time after a successful, but ultimately frustrating season at Norwich for the striker.

He’d give Chris Hughton a quality option up front but the Forest boss might consider bringing in another striker, a more direct and pacey one to compliment the target man qualities that Hugill can offer.