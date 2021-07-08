Sheffield Wednesday have been brought out of their transfer embargo and Dom Howson says a couple of deals ‘are close’.

Sheffield Wednesday can finally start to prepare for their upcoming League One season properly. The club has paid off outstanding wages and subsequently come out of a transfer embargo, though some restrictions still remain.

Examiner Live reporter Howson previously mentioned how the Owls will be mainly limited to free agents and loan signings still, but that there are a ‘number of deals in the pipelines’, with a ‘couple of deals that are close’ too:

Sheffield Wednesday have been given the green light to trade again. 🔵They are still working under some restrictions in the transfer market.

⚪️Will be mainly free transfers and loan signings.

🔵There are a number of deals in the pipeline. #SWFC🦉👇https://t.co/dGlQR4B6wB — Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 8, 2021

There are a couple of deals that are close. — Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 8, 2021

Darren Moore still has plenty of work to do before Sheffield Wednesday kick-off their League One campaign against Charlton Athletic soon after the start of next month, with a number of players still facing the exit.

The standout one being Josh Windass who’s been linked with a number of Championship clubs in recent weeks.

With regards to incomings though, the Owls have been closely linked with former Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran, with Renedi Masampu also thought to be on trial with the club.

The last 12 months or so have been particularly gloomy for Sheffield Wednesday but they finally look to be coming out of the other side.

Moore will know that his task at hand is still a hugely difficult one and despite some off-field issues being quashed, his side could still find themselves struggling in League One next season if players aren’t brought in soon.

But things are looking up either way and fans will be excited to see who Moore can bring in over the next month or so.