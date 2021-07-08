Charlton Athletic full-back Adam Matthews has signed a contract extension with the club.

Matthews, 29, was a free agent for little over a week but has since returned to Charlton Athletic, penning a one-year deal with the club.

The Welshman has been at The Valley since the summer of 2019 and has racked up 56 league appearances for the Addicks since, including 27 in the League One campaign just gone.

He made a positive impact, especially towards the end of the season where he was starting more regularly and on the whole, Charlton fans seem happy that he’s signed a contract extension with the club.

Nigel Adkins’ side gave a good account of themselves in the second half of last season and look good to go on and challenge for promotion once again next time round.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter after Matthews’ contract news was announced:

