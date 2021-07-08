Liverpool’s Liam Millar has reportedly joined Swiss outfit FC Basel – Charlton Athletic were interested in signing him on loan against this summer.

Millar, 21, joins FC Basel on a permanent deal from Liverpool in a move thought to be valued at around £1.3million.

The Canadian international has recently been on international duty with his country and now, after several years in the Liverpool youth ranks he’s sealed a permanent exit from Anfield.

He spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic. He joined midway through the campaign and would go on to feature 27 times in League One, scoring twice and grabbing six assists.

Last month, London News Online reported that the Addicks were interested in bringing the attacker back to The Valley in time for next season but now that possibility has been officially quashed, after The Athletic reported that he’s joined Basel in a £1.3million deal.

Charlton weren’t the only interested party though – Blackpool were also linked, alongside the likes of New York Red Bulls and Odense.

Millar would also have been a keen signing for Blackpool. Neil Critchley could’ve used his Liverpool ties once again to make wave sin the transfer market, as his side gears up for the 2021/22 season in the Championship.

It’s not the end of the world for Charlton Athletic, but it’s certainly a blow. Their interest in bringing Millar back only seemed to be a passing one but he proved a really useful outlet during the second half of last season.

A move to Basel is an exciting opportunity though and fans will wish him well on his next voyage.