Reports from The Athletic claim that Nottingham Forest’s in-demand defender Joe Worrall isn’t pushing for a move this summer – all of Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Ham have been linked with the Englishman.

Worrall, 24, capped another impressive season with Nottingham Forest last time round. He featured 31 times in the Championship after missing some games through injury but would find himself the prime target of Premier League interest.

Burnley are long-term admirers of Worrall, who’s previously been valued at around £10million, with both Crystal Palace and West Ham having been closely linked too.

But The Athletic now write that Worrall isn’t ‘kicking down doors’ to try and force his exit from the City Ground this summer – he’s contracted at the club until 2024.

For Burnley, their plans for Worrall might have changed slightly after they brought in Nathan Collins from Stoke City, though Palace or West Ham could still be in need of defensive reinforcements this summer and could yet move for Worrall.

He’s proved himself to be one of the best defenders in the Championship over the past two seasons at least – he’s commanding and able to compliment a passing style of play, and at 24-years-old he still has the majority of his career ahead of him.

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest would need to bring in a replacement should Worrall leave this summer and so Chris Hughton will be hoping that, if a move is in the offing for Worrall then it happens soon.

But Worrall seems to be in no rush to leave and so Hughton could have at least one more year out of the Englishman, and he’ll play another crucial part in his side’s Championship season.