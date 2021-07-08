Newcastle United are ‘asking about’ Watford midfielder Will Hughes – Fulham have recently been linked with the Englishman.

Hughes, 26, has spent the last four seasons with Watford. Formerly of Derby County, the central midfielder has been a prominent member of the Hornets’ side in recent seasons having racked up 30 or more league appearances in each of his last three seasons.

Now though, new Fulham boss Marco Silva – who brought Hughes to Watford in 2017 – is supposedly keen on signing him at Fulham this summer:

New Fulham manager Marco Silva is a big fan of Watford midfielder Will Hughes. Could be a like-for-like replacement for Tom Cairney with Slavisa Jokanovic keen on a reunion at Sheffield United. #watfordfc #fulhamfc #sheffieldunitedfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 6, 2021

But The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims that Newcastle United are enquiring about Hughes, who’d come within Magpies boss Steve Bruce’s summer budget:

Newcastle United. Asking about Will Hughes at Watford. Midfield. All round ability. Would come within Bruce budget … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 7, 2021

Having broken through the youth ranks at Derby County, Hughes would make his league debut for the club way back in the 2011/12 campaign. In six years at the club he’d go on to rack up 187 first-team appearances in all competitions, featuring 23 times for the England U21 side in that time too.

He’s a very rounded midfielder in that he can offer both defensive and attacking qualities, he’s sprightly and tenacious when he needs to be and at 26, he still has his best years left ahead of him.

It’s not know how much Watford might command to let him leave this summer but with Newcastle now showing an interest, Fulham’s chances of bringing Hughes to Craven Cottage this summer might have taken a serious dent.

It’d be a really keen signing for Silva if he could pull it off, though it remains to be seen what’ll come of Hughes’ summer.