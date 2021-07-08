Leyton Orient sign striker Harry Smith from Northampton Town
Leyton Orient have signed Harry Smith from Northampton Town, as announced by their official club website.
Leyton Orient have brought in the striker on a two-year deal and have paid an undisclosed fee.
Smith, who is 26-years-old, has become Kenny Jackett’s sixth signing of the summer.
He was linked with Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Motherwell in the January transfer window, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.
Six months down the line and he has now finally left Northampton and he will be looking forward to a new challenge at Leyton Orient.
He has said: “As soon as I heard the interest from Leyton Orient and the manager, I knew it was the place I wanted to play football.”
“I met with Kenny for a chat and straight away I knew the Club’s ambitions. That’s only one thing and that’s promotion. I’ve been involved in a couple and there’s no better feeling, so, hopefully this season we can achieve that!”
Smith rose into the Football League from non-league as a youngster and linked up with Millwall in 2016. He went on to make 12 appearances for the Lions’ first-team and bagged six goals.
The 6ft 5inc striker had a loan spell away from the Den at Swindon Town before he was released. He then joined Macclesfield Town on a free transfer and spent the 2018/19 season with the Silkmen before earning a switch to Northampton.
He scored 11 goals in 50 games for the Cobblers and has now been lured away by Leyton Orient as the London club bolster their attack.