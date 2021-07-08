Leyton Orient have signed Harry Smith from Northampton Town, as announced by their official club website.

Leyton Orient have brought in the striker on a two-year deal and have paid an undisclosed fee.

Smith, who is 26-years-old, has become Kenny Jackett’s sixth signing of the summer.

He was linked with Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Motherwell in the January transfer window, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Six months down the line and he has now finally left Northampton and he will be looking forward to a new challenge at Leyton Orient.

He has said: “As soon as I heard the interest from Leyton Orient and the manager, I knew it was the place I wanted to play football.”

“I met with Kenny for a chat and straight away I knew the Club’s ambitions. That’s only one thing and that’s promotion. I’ve been involved in a couple and there’s no better feeling, so, hopefully this season we can achieve that!”

Smith rose into the Football League from non-league as a youngster and linked up with Millwall in 2016. He went on to make 12 appearances for the Lions’ first-team and bagged six goals.

The 6ft 5inc striker had a loan spell away from the Den at Swindon Town before he was released. He then joined Macclesfield Town on a free transfer and spent the 2018/19 season with the Silkmen before earning a switch to Northampton.

He scored 11 goals in 50 games for the Cobblers and has now been lured away by Leyton Orient as the London club bolster their attack.