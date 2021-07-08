Sheffield Wednesday are ‘unlikely’ to move for St Johnstone’s Jamie McCart at this stage, according to Yorkshire Live’s Q & A with journalist Dom Howson.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a swoop for the Scottish Premiership defender recently.

However, Howson has said: “I think that is unlikely at this stage. St Johnstone have already turned down a £200k bid from Hibernian for him. As things stand, Wednesday are mainly focusing on frees and loans.”

McCart, who is 24-years-old, appears to be a man in-demand right now with Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Sunderland also believed to be keen on him in the Football League, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

McCart helped St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season and Callum Davidson’s side risk losing him this summer.

He moved to the Saints in January 2020 and has since been a key player, making 58 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Celtic and rose up through the academy there before playing once for their first-team as a youngster in 2016.

McCart was a regular for the Hoops at youth levels and had loan spells away from Celtic Park at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic.

McCart then left Celtic on a permanent basis and returned to Inverness for a couple of years before joining St Johnstone.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with him but Dom Howson has poured cold water on the speculation for now.