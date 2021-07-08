Leeds United are looking to offload Jordan Stevens this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

Leeds United want to find a new permanent home for the attacker.

Stevens, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan in the Football League at Swindon Town and Bradford City respectively.

His chances of ever breaking into Leeds’ first-team in the Premier League are slim and he appears to be heading out the exit door.

Stevens joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side in February 2018 from Forest Green Rovers and has since been a key player for their Under-23’s side.

He rose up through the youth ranks at New Lawn and went onto make 15 appearances for their senior side in League Two, chipping in with a single goal, before Leeds lured him to Yorkshire.

The Whites handed him his first-team debut in January 2019 in a Championship fixture against Stoke City and he has since played four more times for the Premier League outfit.

He was given the green light to leave on loan to Swindon in September last year and went on to play 16 times for the Robins.

However, his lost his place under John Sheridan and was recalled by Leeds in January.

Stevens then spent the remainder of the season in League Two with Bradford and played eight times for the Bantams.

He is now available for transfer and it will be interesting to see where he goes.