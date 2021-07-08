Hull City midfielder Richard Smallwood is understood to be a player of interest to Ipswich Town, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Hull City’s captain from last season was linked with a move to Ipswich Town earlier this summer and it appears Paul Cook’s side could still be interested in this latest report.

Smallwood, who is 30 years old, joined the Tigers last August on a two-year deal and helped Grant McCann’s side win the League One title.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions for the East Yorkshire club last season.

Ipswich are busy in the transfer window and could see Smallwood to add more experience into their squad for next season.

Smallwood’s promotion last term was his third from that level so far in his career, having previously gone up to the Championship with Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers in the past.

He started out at Middlesbrough and played in their first-team as a youngster before leaving for Rotherham.

Smallwood then made 134 appearances for the Millers before Blackburn swooped in to get him in 2017 following their relegation to League One.

He spent three years on the books at Ewood Park prior to his move to Hull last year.

Thoughts

Hull have brought in midfield duo George Moncur and Andy Cannon this summer, whilst latest signing Ryan Longman can also play there. If the Tigers sign another player in the same position they may well let Smallwood leave if the price is right.