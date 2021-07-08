Birmingham City are being linked with a move for Fatih Karagümrük attacker Fabio Borini, as per a report Gianluca Di Marzio.

Birmingham City could look to bolster their attacking options by luring the Italy international back to England.

Borini, who is 30-years-old, currently plays in Turkey but may well be on the move this summer.

He joined Fatih Karagümrük in December last year and has since scored nine goals in 20 games for the Turkish Super Lig side.

Borini played for the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in his career before joining Sunderland in 2013.

He was a hit during his time at the Stadium of Light and scored 17 goals in 93 games in all competitions for the Black Cats.

The Italian was then snapped up by AC Milan and spent three years with the Serie A giants before moving to Turkey – via a detour at Hellas Verona.

Borini is now being linked with Birmingham in what would be a surprise move by the Blues.

Thoughts

Lee Bowyer’s side need more signings this summer and bringing Borini to the Midlands would be an eye-catching addition.

He would certainly raise some eyebrows in going to St. Andrew’s and could still have a few more years ahead of him yet.

Birmingham have made a couple of shrewd signings so far this summer in Chuks Aneke, Jordan Graham and Ryan Woods.