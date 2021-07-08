Ipswich Town are set to lose midfielder Liam Gibbs to rivals Norwich City, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town have been unable to agree terms with the youngster and he will be heading out the exit door.

Gibbs, who is 18-years-old, saw his contract expire at the end of last month and the Tractor Boys will be due some compensation for him.

He has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Leeds United and Aston Villa but it appears Norwich City have won the race for his signature.

The teenager was said to be keen on staying at local side Ipswich but they have not been able to strike a deal with him.

Gibbs joined the League One side in 2011 and has since risen up through their academy.

He made his first-team debut in 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash against Colchester United and has since played three more times for the East Anglian club.

Ipswich have had a successful start to the transfer window and have brought in the likes of Vaclav Hladky, Matt Penney, Wes Burns, Lee Evans, MacAuley Bonne and Rekeem Harper and are in the hunt for more signings as they aim for promotion next season.

Thoughts

Losing Gibbs is a big blow to Paul Cook’s side and he will have a bright future. The fact it is rivals Norwich snatching him away makes it even worse for Ipswich.