Charlton Athletic fans are having to be patient as they wait for more signings.

Charlton Athletic have so far managed to bring in Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray and George Dobson in this transfer window.

Bringing in a centre-back is on their agenda now and reporter Alan Nixon has delivered this update on Twitter (see tweet below).

First choices a bit high prices https://t.co/tLmKWWHNM8 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 7, 2021

Nixon claims the Addicks’ first-choice targets for this position are currently priced too highly.

Charlton are aiming for promotion next season and the calibre of player they are after this summer are proving to be out of their price range at the moment.

Nigel Adkins knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One having guided Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton out of this division in the past.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on in his first full season in charge at the Valley but there is no doubt his side needs more bodies.

Charlton have their first pre-season friendly this weekend as they take on Celtic and their supporters will be hoping to see MacGillivray and Dobson in action for the first time.

They then have games against Dartford, Reading and Crystal Palace before the season’s opener against Sheffield Wednesday on 7th August.

The Addicks will be hoping to make a few more acqusitions over the next month before then.