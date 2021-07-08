Liverpool man Harry Wilson is reportedly not considering another loan move away from Anfield ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 24-year-old playmaker has enjoyed several loan stints away from Liverpool before.

Wilson starred during his time with Derby County, also impressing in temporary stints with AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City. Following his stint with the Bluebirds, the Welsh side have been linked with a loan reunion with Wilson ahead of next season.

However, Wales Online has provided a fresh report that could dent the Championship side’s hopes of securing a deal.

Wales Online has stated that Wilson and his representatives are not currently considering another loan move away from Anfield.

The news will come as a blow to Cardiff City, who may be unlikely to conjure up the money required for Wilson. A fee of £15m as previously been cited, an amount the majority of Championship clubs would struggle to come up with.

With plenty of the transfer window remaining, it will be interesting to see how Wilson’s situation develops over the coming months, with Swansea City also linked with a move for the attacking midfielder.

Wilson, who can play as an attacking midfielder, impressed for Mick McCarthy’s side last season.

Across all competitions, the Liverpool loan man managed seven goals and 12 assists in 39 games. His most eye-catching appearance came in a 4-0 win over Birmingham City, in which he netted a stunning hat-trick.