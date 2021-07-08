Jordan Maguire-Drew, who was released by Leyton Orient earlier this summer, is now wanted by Southend United.

Kenny Jackett is leading a rebuild at Brisbane Road this summer as he looks to prepare this side for the 2021/22 campaign.

So far, Leyton Orient have brought in five new players, while a whole host have been offloaded. One of those to depart at the end of their deal is winger Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Now, it has been claimed that the former Orient winger is attracting interest from the National League.

As per a report from Echo News, Southend United are looking to secure a deal for Maguire-Drew this summer.

The 23-year-old is available for nothing following his departure, making him a shrewd acquisition for the National League side.

The report states that Southend new boy Josh Coulson, who also left Leyton Orient at the end of his contract, recommended his former teammate to manager Phil Brown, so it will be interesting to see if the rumours materialise into anything more serious.

Maguire-Drew has a good amount of experience of both League Two and National League football.

He made his way through Brighton and Hove Albion’s youth academy, spending time on loan with Dagenham and Redbridge, Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham before a permanent departure in 2019.

While with Orient, the attacker managed 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions. He played 69 times, also spending time out on loan with Crawley Town.