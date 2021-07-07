Sunderland are firmly in that cliched category of a ‘former big club’ in the terms bandied around by football pundits.

Sunderland will also claim that title with pride as fans continue to pack the terraces and cheer on the Wearside outfit despite their now extended stay in League One.

With the takeover of the Black Cats by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland fans will be hoping that this League One stay is ended at the first opportunity. That ‘first opportunity’ is next season.

That is exactly a month away. Sunderland have a mountain of things that they need to do before then. High up on their list is to build a promotion-challenging squad.

So far this summer window, Sunderland have signed just one player – 20-year-old Jacob Carney of Manchester United heading north. However, it is the departures that the Black Cats faithful need to worry about.

Chief amongst those departures is striker Charlie Wyke who today was confirmed as a Wigan Athletic player on a free transfer. Wyke scored 31 goals in all competitions last season with 25 of these coming in Sunderland’s League One campaign.

His biggest provider in these goals was Aiden McGeady with Wyke profiting with eight goals from McGeady assists. That partnership has now been broken with Wyke moving to Wigan and McGeady staying put at Sunderland.

Comment: Sunderland to sink without Wyke

Put bluntly, the current Sunderland side doesn’t have the goal threat to make a promotion run next season. Take Charlie Wyke’s 25 League One goals out of the equation and you are left with midtable mediocrity.

First and foremost for the Black Cats powers that be is to ‘do a Peterborough United’. The Wearsiders need to find a striker to replace the goals that they are losing with Wyke’s departure.

Fail to replace those goals, the scenario is a bleak one. Sunderland will sink like a stone.