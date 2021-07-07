Bristol Rovers reportedly believe they are winning the race for Barnsley winger Luke Thomas, who has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers.

The positive update on the Gas’ pursuit of Thomas emerged from Bristol Live on Wednesday afternoon.

Bristol Rovers were first linked with the Barnsley man earlier this summer, with Joey Barton looking to secure a loan deal. However, claims of League One interest has circulated, with Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers being linked.

However, it is said that Barton’s side are growing in confidence in their pursuit.

The report states that while their chase stalled somewhat upon Markus Schopp’s appointment, a deal looks likely.

It is said that Bristol Rovers have made a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Thomas this week, edging them ahead of the Owls and Rovers in the chase for a deal.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season with Ipswich Town, only for his spell to be cut short for personal reasons.

Now, with a return to the South West close, it awaits to be seen if Barnsley prodigy can recapture the form that persuaded the Tykes to part with £1.2m to bring him to Oakwell in 2019.

The talented winger has played 64 times for Barnsley since joining two years ago. In the process, he has netted two goals, chipping in with eight assists.

Thomas has two years remaining on his contract with the club after penning a four-year deal upon his arrival.