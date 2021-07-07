Defender Moses Odubajo has featured for QPR in a friendly vs Portsmouth following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

QPR boss Mark Warburton is in the market for new full-backs this summer.

Left-back George Cox, currently of Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, and free agent right-back Moses Odubajo are two names who have been heavily linked with moves to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However, while their pursuit of Cox has struggled to progress, the R’s chase for Odubajo has shown encouragement. The 27-year-old has been training with Warburton’s side recently and now, a fresh update has emerged on his situation.

As per a report from West London Sport, Odubajo featured for QPR in a pre-season friendly against Portsmouth this afternoon (Wednesday).

It is not mentioned how long he played in the behind-closed-doors tie, nor is the score.

The former Brentford ace is looking to prove his fitness after suffering with injury problems in recent campaigns. If he can prove his fitness, Rangers could look to offer the full-back a permanent deal this summer.

Odubajo previously played under Warburton with the Bees, featuring 84 times for the club.

As a free agent, Odubajo could be a shrewd acqusition for Rangers this summer as they look to continue their strong summer.

So far, Warburton has brought in Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Jordy de Wijs, Andre Dozzell and Jordan Archer.