Watford are said to be interested in a deal for Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo.

The Nigerian midfielder has spent the last three years on the books with Stoke City, spending much of his time out on loan.

The Potters conjured up £6.3m to bring Etebo to England in 2018, but he has struggled to make the impact the club had hoped he would upon his arrival.

Now, it has emerged that the Stoke man is attracting interest from the Premier League.

As per The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, top-flight new boys Watford hold “big interest” in the 25-year-old.

The Warri-born midfielder still has two years remaining on his contract with the Potters, but a departure wouldn’t come as a surprise given Etebo’s lack of involvement with the club.

Overall, he has featured 51 times for the club, netting two goals and providing one assist. However, he hasn’t played for the Championship side since October 2019, spending time on loan with Getafe CF and Galatasaray since then.

Moving Etebo on this summer could be a quick way for Michael O’Neill to generate some more funds, so it will be interesting to see if the rumours materialise into anything more serious.

The energetic midfielder earned a move to Stoke after an impressive stint in Portugal with CD Feirense. He netted nine goals from midfield in 52 outings, also chipping in with two assists.

Etebo also has a good amount of experience on the international stage, playing 33 times for Nigeria’s national side.