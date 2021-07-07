QPR have sealed the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Archer following his departure from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Mark Warburton has wasted no time in bringing new faces to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer.

QPR have recruited four players so far, bringing in Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Jordy de Wijs and Andre Dozzell.

Another player who has been heavily linked with a move to the R’s in recent weeks is goalkeeper Jordan Archer. Now, it has been confirmed that the shot-stopper has joined as signing number five.

QPR confirmed the deal on Wednesday afternoon, bringing Archer in on a free transfer.

The former Spurs youngster joins for nothing after fellow Championship side Middlesbrough opted against renewing his deal at Riverside.

Archer will join to provide cover and competition for star man Seny Dieng. He comes in after Joe Lumley departed to join Middlesbrough and Liam Kelly completed a return to loan club Motherwell.

The 28-year-old has penned a two-year deal with Warburton’s side, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Vastly experienced in the EFL, Archer will be hoping to have a positive impact at QPR this season.

After making his way through Spurs’ academy and spending time out on loan, Millwall moved to bring the London-born goalkeeper to The Den in 2015. In a four-year stint with the Lions, Archer featured 166 times, keeping 61 clean sheets.