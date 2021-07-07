Middlesbrough face tough competition for midfielder as South American giants circle
Middlesbrough are in competition with Argentinian giants Boca Juniors and River Plate to sign Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero, according to journalist German Garcia Grova.
Middlesbrough have reportedly ‘agreed a deal’ with Atletico Banfield to sign the 22-year-old with a move expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
George Saville’s departure frees up a midfield slot in Neil Warnock’s squad and so the club are looking to sign a replacement. They have identified Payero, along with Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu as potential replacements this summer.
However, Boro aren’t the only side chasing the Argentinian starlet. Both Boca Juniors and River Plate want to buy the player, but Banfield want to sell to Europe rather than to a competitor in the Primera Division.
Grova confirmed that the only bid to come in so far is from the Championship side and he expects a deal to be finalised shortly.
“I think that maybe not this week, maybe next week everything is going to be ok.
“There are still the lawyers of each club making papers, but I think in maybe seven to 15 days could be the total agreement.”
If Payero was to join the Teessiders, he would become their fifth signing of the summer. Warnock outlined plans to sign six or seven this summer and they would be well on their way to achieving that feat.
He would join Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Uche Ikpeazu as new arrivals at the Riverside and providing the deal can get over the line promptly he could even be in line to feature in pre-season later this month.
The Argentinian U21 international has also recently fuelled further speculation after following Middlesbrough on Instagram.