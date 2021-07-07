Middlesbrough are in competition with Argentinian giants Boca Juniors and River Plate to sign Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero, according to journalist German Garcia Grova.

Middlesbrough have reportedly ‘agreed a deal’ with Atletico Banfield to sign the 22-year-old with a move expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

George Saville’s departure frees up a midfield slot in Neil Warnock’s squad and so the club are looking to sign a replacement. They have identified Payero, along with Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu as potential replacements this summer.

However, Boro aren’t the only side chasing the Argentinian starlet. Both Boca Juniors and River Plate want to buy the player, but Banfield want to sell to Europe rather than to a competitor in the Primera Division.

Grova confirmed that the only bid to come in so far is from the Championship side and he expects a deal to be finalised shortly.