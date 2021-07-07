Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed the club have rejected loan bids from Gillingham and Northampton Town for midfielder Ryan Broom.

The attacking midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements by Darren Ferguson, being placed on the transfer list ahead of next season.

Broom only joined the club last summer but struggled to make an impact at London Road.

After being sent to Burton Albion on loan, Peterborough United are now looking to offload the 24-year-old on a permanent basis – and only a permanent basis.

Director of football Barry Fry has moved to reiterate Posh’s stance regarding Broom’s availability.

He insisted loan offers will not be considered as they look to receive transfer fees for the Welshman. Moreover, Fry revealed that both Gillingham and Northampton Town have seen loan bids for the attacking midfielder knocked back.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said:

“We want fees for Ryan and Mo [Eisa – also transfer listed]. We won’t be letting them out on loan.

“Gillingham and Northampton did enquire about taking Ryan on loan, but I doubt they could even pay the full amount of his wages.

With clubs showing an interest in Broom, it will be interesting to see if Peterborough United can tempt anyone into making a permanent swoop for the playmaker this summer.

Despite his struggles with Posh, Broom starred for former club Cheltenham Town. Featuring in a range of roles for the Robins, the Newport-born ace managed eight goals and six assists in 40 outings across all competitions.