Derby County have brought free agent goalkeeper Taylor Seymour in on trial following his departure from Portsmouth.

Portsmouth opted to let go of young goalkeeper Taylor Seymour this summer, just a year after he joined the club from non-league side FC Lancing.

The 20-year-old made only one appearance for Pompey. He came off the bench in an EFL Trophy defeat to Peterborough United, conceding one goal.

Now, following his departure, it has been revealed that Seymour is now training with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

The News has stated the young shot-stopper has linked up with the Rams on trial.

Seymour will be hoping to earn a deal with the Championship side, who could look to offer the youngster the chance to not only stay in the EFL, but jump up a division.

Derby’s transfer embargo has limited their transfer business so far this summer.

However, while no players have come in yet, a number of names have been linked with the club. Phil Jagielka, Richard Stearman and Teden Mengi are among the players rumoured to be on the Rams’ radar ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

As it stands, Rooney has David Marshall and Kelle Roos available as senior shot-stoppers.

Given Seymour’s lack of EFL experience, it would be expected that he would link up with the club U23s side if they were to offer him a permanent deal this summer.