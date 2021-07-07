Middlesbrough are eyeing a deal to bring Watford striker Andre Gray to the Riverside this summer and speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, James Batchelor, founder of Watford fan channel The Watford Way, has claimed the club are looking to off-load this summer.

Middlesbrough saw striker duo Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher depart at the end of their contracts, with the former making the switch to Turkish Super Lig new boys Adana Demirspor and the latter joining Premier League side Watford. Chuba Akpom has also been told to find a new club.

With Fletcher signing for the Hornets there is speculation that Xisco Munoz’s side will allow several players to leave in the coming weeks. One such player is Andre Gray.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is looking to sign ‘two or even three’ new strikers this summer and having added Wycombe Wanderers front man Uche Ikpeazu to their ranks, they are still in the market to sign a couple more.

According to Batchelor of The Watford Way, the newly promoted Premier League side are looking to ‘off-load and Gray could well be one of them’, which is good news when it comes to Middlesbrough’s pursuit of the forward.

Since arriving at Vicarage Road for a club record fee of £18 million, he has played 125 games in all competitions. During that time he has found the net on 21 occasions and has registered a further eight assists. Despite a rather timid goal scoring record for Watford, one thing to bear in mind is that Gray has only started 59 times since 2017.