Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has remained tight-lipped on speculation linking Pompey with Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop.

The Pompey boss is looking to freshen up his ranks this summer as he embarks on his first window in charge of the club.

So far, the League One side have brought in five new players, with a host of players also being linked. One of which is midfielder Teddy Bishop, who was told by Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook that he is free to hunt for a new club.

Portsmouth are not the only side showing an interest in Bishop, however. Fellow League One side Lincoln City and Scottish outfit Hearts are also said to be keen on a deal.

Now, amid claims of the Fratton Park club’s interest, manager Danny Cowley has moved to address the links with the midfielder.

Speaking with Hampshire Live, Cowley remained tight-lipped on the links. He stated he didn’t want to comment on the links to avoid putting them in a “weakened position”, saying:

“It wouldn’t be intelligent of me to comment on any of the speculation. Ultimately, I think it would just put us in a position of disadvantage.

“While I would love to communicate and give a clear understanding to our supporters as to the players that we are trying to sign, I think if I did that, I’d actually put ourselves in a weakened position and I am not willing to do that.

With the Pompey boss remaining coy on the links, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming months.

Reports claimed earlier this summer claiming MK Dons and Cambridge United were also keen on the 24-year-old, so it awaits to be seen if their interest re-emerges.