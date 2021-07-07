Wigan Athletic are reportedly closing in on a deal for Rochdale star Stephen Humphrys.

Leam Richardson has wasted no time in bringing in a number of new faces ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Latics have enjoyed one of the best transfer windows of all League One clubs, making seven signings – six of which have come in on free transfers from third-tier rivals.

Now, it has been claimed that the club are nearing a deal for another deal.

As per a report from Football League World, Wigan Athletic are nearing a deal for Rochdale star Stephen Humphrys.

The Dale could be set to lose their talisman this summer following their relegation to League Two. Humprhys’ current deal at Spotland has just one year remaining on it, meaning the club could look to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

The 23-year-old impressed despite Rochdale’s struggles last season. He managed 11 goals and four assists across all competitions, featuring 31 times.

Oldham-born attacker Humphrys only joined the club last summer, arriving from Southend United. However, it seems he will be on the move again ahead of next season.

The Wigan target made his senior breakthrough after impressing for Fulham’s U23s. He netted 23 goals in 39 outings for the young Cottagers before his departure in January 2019.

Over the course of his career, the striker has spent time on the books with Shrewsbury Town (loan), Scunthorpe United (loan), Southend United and Rochdale.