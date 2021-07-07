Lincoln City have today announced the free signing of former Sunderland man Chris Maguire.

Maguire, 32, joins Lincoln City on a twp-year deal following his release from Sunderland.

The Scot spent three seasons at the Stadium of Light, having represented the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Bury among others in his Football League career.

It was the Imps who knocked Sunderland out of the League One play-offs last season as well, being beaten by Blackpool in the Wembley final.

Maguire becomes the second released Sunderland man to join a League One rival today, after Charlie Wyke’s move to Wigan Athletic was confirmed.

Lee Johnson now has plenty of work to do in bolstering his attacking options in time for the start of the 2021/22 season, where he’ll once again look to guide his side out of the third-tier.

They came close last season but ultimately failed having seen their mid-season form tail off towards the end of the campaign.

Thoughts?

Maguire proved a fan favourite at Sunderland and many would’ve like to have seen him stay for another year.

But for Lincoln City it’s a really shrewd signing and brings with him to the club a good deal of Football League experience.

He featured 34 times in League One for the Black Cats last season and scored five goals, so he still has plenty to offer – Sunderland though will be praying that Maguire and Lincoln City don’t come back to haunt them in League One next time round.