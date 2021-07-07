Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has today penned a three-year deal with League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

Wyke, 28, spent three seasons with Sunderland. The Englishman joined from Bradford City ahead of the 2018/19 season and would endure a tough two seasons to begin his career at the Stadium of Light.

But he burst into life last time round, scoring 26 goals in League One as he helped his side on their way to the League One play-off semi finals.

Since, there’s been a lot of speculation about Wyke’s future – he looked set for a move to Celtic at one point but Wigan have come in with a late move and snapped the striker up ahead of their 2021/22 season.

Wyke proved to be one of the most debated Sunderland players of the modern era and Chronicle Live journalist James Hunter has given this definitive assessment of Wyke’s Sunderland stay:

Charlie Wyke had two poor years at #safc, and one brilliant season.

I'd have liked him to stay – particularly with McGeady re-signing – but that's the way it goes. I wish him all the best at Wigan.https://t.co/zvquNcUfPE — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) July 7, 2021

Thoughts?

Hunter’s assessment of Wyke is pretty spot on. His first two seasons with Sunderland made for tough viewing but he burst into life last season – no doubt with the help of Lee Johnson’s more attacking brand of football and Aiden McGeady’s presence in the starting line up.

For Wigan it’s undoubtedly a keen signing but from a Sunderland point of view, Johnson can now bring in a striker who’s much more rounded and suited to his style of play, one who can bring other players into the game and so on.

Time’s rapidly running out for Sunderland to replace Wyke’s goals ahead of the 2021/22 season though, so Johnson and his recruitment team will have to move fast.