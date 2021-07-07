Hull City have signed Ryan Longman on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have beaten off competition from elsewhere to bring the youngster to the MKM Stadium on a season-long loan.

Longman, who is 20-years-old, had a host of suitors in the Championship and League One, as exclusively reported by The72.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for him, as reported by Football Insider, whilst the same publication has also claimed Barnsley like him.

However, it is Hull who have won the race for his signature as they gear up for life back in the second tier.

Longman spent last season on loan AFC Wimbledon and impressed for the League One side.

He joins the Dons in August last year and went on to make 51 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals.

The midfielder has been on the books at Brighton for his whole career and has risen up through their academy.

Longman has played once for their senior side in a League Cup clash against Aston Villa in 2019.

The fact Barnsley and Nottingham Forest were keen suggests Longman is a promising talent.

Hull have been busy since winning promotion from League One and Longman will give the Tigers more depth in their squad.